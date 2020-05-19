Storm Team 8 Forecast Tuesday Evening Forecast

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay mild in the low 70s with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be pleasant with temps reaching into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. There is no rain in the forecast with dry air sticking around through the middle of the week.

Thursday will be a bit more humid and beginning the day in the low 70s. Through the day highs will reach into the upper 80s with a 20% chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening. The better chances will be for inland spots east of I-75.

The rain chance is 20% on Friday with highs near 90.

