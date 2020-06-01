STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Tropical Depression Three forms, higher rain chances later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today marks the official start of the 2020 Hurricane Season – and we’ve got a new system to track in the southwestern Gulf Of Mexico.

Tropical Depression Three developed this evening in the Bay Of Campeche. This depression is forecast to organize into Tropical Storm Cristobal – our third named storm of this young season in the next 12-24 hours. The system will be slow to leave the southwestern Gulf over the next few days and there is still considerable uncertainly long term regarding its eventual track.

In the meantime, today’s batch of showers and storms will continue to weaken and be pushed offshore by the strong east breeze. Look for partly cloudy skies once the scattered rain winds down this evening with overnight low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be breezy day with another batch of scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon. High temperatures will be near normal in the upper 80s around 90 degrees.

Eventually, deeper atmospheric moisture pulled northward by the circulation around Cristobal will lead to enhanced rain chances across the Tampa Bay area later this week.