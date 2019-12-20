Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Warmer Weather To End The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly day, temps are expected to warm up through the weekend.

Friday morning will be mostly sunny with temps seasonally cool in the mid 50s. Through the day temps will rise back into the mid 70s. A few afternoon clouds will return, but the rain chance is less than 10%. Winds will still be fairly breezy out of the northeast.

A developing storm system in the Gulf on Saturday will bring up rain chances for mainly Saturday night. Through the day look for more clouds than sun and temps reaching into the upper 70s. It will also feel more humid out ahead of this system.

Rain increasing overnight Saturday and sticks around through Sunday. Sunday’s rain chance is 60% with highs in the low 70s.