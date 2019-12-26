Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Warmer Weather Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will be warmer for the coming days across the Tampa Bay area, after a very warm Christmas Day.

Overnight temps will drop into the low 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will be some patchy fog and low clouds Thursday morning, but otherwise it should be fairly comfortable. Through the day temps will rise quickly making it up to around 80 degrees by Thursday afternoon. There is no rain in the forecast.

Friday the humidity rises a bit and temps will still be very warm near 80 degrees. The rain chance goes up to 10% during the afternoon and evening. Slight rain chances will carry through the weekend into next week.