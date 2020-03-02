Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Warmer Temps Through Midweek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the low 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday will be even warmer than Monday was with highs reaching into the upper 70s. It will be mostly sunny with a southerly breeze. No rain is forecast.

Areas of fog will be likely Wednesday morning as the humidity rises. Wednesday a front begins nearing the Tampa Bay area, but temps stay very warm up to near 80 degrees. There is a slim 10% chance of a passing shower in the afternoon.

Thursday the cold front passes and there will be scattered showers possible. The morning will be warm and humid with morning temps near 70 degrees. The rain chance is 30% later in the day with a high of 80 before the front actually passes.