Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Warmer Temps Through Midweek

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the low 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday will be even warmer than Monday was with highs reaching into the upper 70s. It will be mostly sunny with a southerly breeze. No rain is forecast.

Areas of fog will be likely Wednesday morning as the humidity rises. Wednesday a front begins nearing the Tampa Bay area, but temps stay very warm up to near 80 degrees. There is a slim 10% chance of a passing shower in the afternoon.

Thursday the cold front passes and there will be scattered showers possible. The morning will be warm and humid with morning temps near 70 degrees. The rain chance is 30% later in the day with a high of 80 before the front actually passes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Travel insurance concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel insurance concerns"

nursing homes and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "nursing homes and coronavirus"

Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible"

Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus"

the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon"

2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered"

Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida"

the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery"

What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?"

Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says"

Mom & son quarantined following her contact with Doctors Hospital coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom & son quarantined following her contact with Doctors Hospital coronavirus patient"

Indian Rocks Beach businesses are cautiously concerned about the impact of coronavirus on tourism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indian Rocks Beach businesses are cautiously concerned about the impact of coronavirus on tourism"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss