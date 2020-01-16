STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Tracking two cold fronts in the next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for some patchy fog again this morning. Another warm day is expected with highs near 80 degrees. We should stay just slightly below the record of 83 set in 1947.

A weak cold front passes early tomorrow with just a 10% chance of a stray shower. This front will lower the humidity for Friday and Saturday, but it stays warm. Highs will still be in the upper 70s to near 80 on those days.

Another cold front arrives Sunday with a better chance for rain. There is a 30% rain chance Sunday and a lingering 20% chance Monday.

Much colder air arrives behind the second cold front. Highs next week will be in the low 60s, possibly the coldest we’ve seen so far this winter.