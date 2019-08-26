Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Tropical Storm Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Inland storms will come to an end Monday evening and it will be warm and humid overnight.

Tuesday morning there will be rain near the coast due to an onshore flow returning to the forecast. The showers and storms will push inland and the rain chance is 50% with some deeper moisture moving in. Highs will be near normal with a high of 90 in the afternoon.

Wednesday the onshore flow will persist and the rain will be spotty in the morning near the coast. The activity will push inland into the afternoon and evening. With some slightly drier air moving in the storm chance will drop to 40% with highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Dorian is a Tropical Storm and forecast to become a Hurricane later this week in the Caribbean. Dorian is forecast to move over Hispaniola and then continue north toward the Bahamas. It’s too soon to note what any Florida impacts will be from this system.