Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking The Threat Of Strong Storms Thursday Night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps will stay very mild overnight in the upper 60s with patchy clouds around.

Thursday morning will feel a little bit more humid and it will be very breezy and warm into the afternoon. High temps will be back into the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A Few showers are possible during the day Thursday, but the main storm chance comes in overnight Thursday. Rain chances are best from 8PM to 6AM. Strong winds are possible in storms that develop and an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Friday morning the rain chances end quickly and the cold front pushes south. Temps will stay chilly in the mid 60s. By Saturday morning temps will have dropped back into the mid 40s again.