Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Our Next Cold Front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We will continue to see dry conditions overnight with mild temps in the mid 70s.

Tuesday morning will be dry, but by late Tuesday afternoon some rain may begin to move onshore. Look for more afternoon clouds after morning sunshine. Highs will reach into the upper 70s with a strong southerly flow out ahead of the cold front. The rain chance is 30%.

Wednesday the front will be draped across the area and the rain chance is 60% through the day. It will be mostly cloudy and temps will only make it to around 75 degrees, before the next cold front pushes through.

Thursday will be much cooler with highs near 60 and a lingering shower possible.