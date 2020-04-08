Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking More Humidity To End The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps made it up to 85 on Wednesday in Tampa officially and it is forecast to stay quite warm overnight. Lows will only drop into the low 70s patchy clouds around.

Thursday morning will be warm and humid with the small chance of a quick shower. There is a small 10% chance of rain all day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps should be able to reach back up into the low 80s.

Friday a weak cold front is forecast to move through the Tampa Bay area, bringing a 20% chance of rain. It will be cloudy in the morning with temps already very warm in the low 70s. By Friday afternoon temps will reach back up into the low 80s.