Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Light Rain Around Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s warmer Sunday morning in the Tampa Bay area, but temps will actually be a little cooler today thanks to more cloud cover. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of light rain through the day. High temps will be in the upper 70s.

Overnight temps will drop into the mid 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is just a small lingering rain chance through the overnight hours.

Monday will be mostly cloudy again, but drier. In the morning temps will be in the mid to upper 60s and through the day highs will reach back up into the low 80s. The rain chance is small at only 10% during the late afternoon hours.

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain at this time.