Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Heavy Rain For The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking Cristobal Friday evening and overnight there could be some lingering rain around. It will certainly be cloudy with temps in the low 70s.

Saturday Cristobal moves north through the Gulf and there will be deep moisture in place across the Tampa Bay area. There is a 60% chance of rain starting up in the morning and continuing into the evening. High temps will be in the low 80s due to the rain and overcast skies.

Sunday on and off heavy downpours will be possible again starting in the morning hours. The rain chance is 60% with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday evening Cristobal is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana.

By Monday our rain chances drop to 40%.