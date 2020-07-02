Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Greater Rain Chances Into The Holiday Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Our official high in Tampa Thursday was 93 degrees, making for another steamy afternoon. Overnight a light onshore flow will keep temps to near 80 degrees.

Friday the rain chance will be a little higher at 40%. There will be some downpours moving onshore near the coast and the rain will push inland into the afternoon and evening. High temps will be near average with more cloud cover and rain around. The forecast high for Tampa is 90 degrees.

Saturday the rain chance is 40% for your Independence Day. The rain is possible near the coast in the morning and will spread inland into the afternoon and evening. The high temps will be near 89 in the afternoon. Sunday and Monday rain chances will be back up to 50%.