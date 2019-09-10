Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Drier Air To Start The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a hot start to the week in Tampa with near record heat Monday with an official high of 94 degrees. Overnight temps will stay warm in the upper 70s with any evening showers quickly ending.

Tuesday will be another very warm and mostly dry day with highs near 93 forecast for Tampa. A strong easterly flow will make for another scorcher. The rain chance is only 10% during the afternoon due to drier air aloft.

Wednesday the forecast is very similar with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will be lower at 10%.