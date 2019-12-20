Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Better Storm Chances On Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After a warmer day on Friday temps will stay mild overnight. There will be patchy clouds around temps dropping into the low 60s.

Saturday look for more clouds than sun and temps warming quickly into the mid to upper 70s. The rain chance is 20% as a developing area of low pressure forms in the Gulf. Overnight look for a better chance of rain to move onshore.

Sunday the rain chance is much higher at 70% with on and off downpours possible through the day. It will be overcast with highs near 70.

Monday lingering moisture will keep the rain chance at 30%. Scattered Showers are more likely early in the day. The temps should be in the upper 60s to near 70.