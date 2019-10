TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Record heat again Friday afternoon in Tampa with highs that reached back up to 91 officially in Tampa. Overnight temps will stay very warm and humid in the mid 70s.

Saturday high temps will reach back up to the upper 80s with more clouds by the afternoon. Showers and storms will form and the best rain chance is from 1PM to 7PM. The storm chance is 40%.

Sunday will be warm and humid again with highs in the upper 80s. The afternoon rain chance is 30%.