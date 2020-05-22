Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Afternoon Storms For The Holiday Weekend

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are watching storms push toward the coast Friday evening. The rain chances will wrap up overnight and it will be mostly clear and warm in the mid 70s.

Saturday will feel like summer. Highs will be in the low 90s in the afternoon with clouds building late in the day. Rain chances are 30% for the second half of the day.

Sunday’s forecast will be very similar to Saturday with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. High temps will be back into the low 90s.

Memorial Day’s rain chance goes up to 40% with highs in the upper 80s near 90.

