Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Wet Start To The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Extra clouds and mild temps are expected for Thursday night. Temps will drop to 70 in Tampa overnight and much of the region will fall into the 60s.

Friday morning will be quiet with partly cloudy skies. Through the day clouds will build and showers and storms may develop by the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is 40%. High temps will remain cooler than normal in the low 80s.

Saturday deep tropical moisture will increase and scattered downpours will begin in the morning and taper off into the evening. The rain chance is high at 70% with temps remaining in the low 80s. Rain chances will fall to only 20% on Sunday.