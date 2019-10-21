Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Weak Cold Front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking a warm and muggy night with temps holding steady in the mid 70s with high humidity.

Tuesday morning will be warm and it will heat back up to around 87 by Tuesday afternoon. The rain chance goes up to 30% during the afternoon and evening hours ahead of an approaching cold front. The front passes Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be briefly drier and cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday morning will be particularly comfortable with lower humidity.

Thursday the humidity slowly starts to return and rain chances will go back up some as well.