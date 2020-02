TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps were well above average today in Tampa topping out at 82. Overnight temps stay warm in the mid 60s with patchy fog increasing and low clouds around.

Tuesday will be another very warm day with highs reaching into the low 80s again with mostly dry conditions. Look for a few clouds into the afternoon even after the fog burns off.

Wednesday the warm trend will continue with highs reaching back up into the low 80s with dry conditions.