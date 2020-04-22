Storm Team 8 Forecast : Tracking A Very Warm Thursday In The Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be pleasant with mostly clear skies and temps near 70 degrees.

Thursday morning will be warmer to start the day and through the day temps will really heat up quickly! High temps will be able to reach into the upper 80s in the afternoon. There is a small 10% chance of a storm in our northern counties. It looks like most of the rain should remain just north of our viewing area though.

Friday morning the cold front will be moving with with heavy downpours and the chance to see some strong storms again. The rain chance is 60%. High temps will be milder in the mid 80s.

Saturday a lingering 40% chance of rain is still in the forecast and highs will be pleasant near 85.