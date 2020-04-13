Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Very Humid Air Mass

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After a very warm afternoon Monday it is expected to stay very warm and muggy overnight. Temps will drop into the upper 70s with very muggy conditions.

Tuesday a stalled cold front to our north will allow for some storms in north Florida, but it will stay mostly dry here. There is just a 10% chance of storms for our northern counties Tuesday. High temps will get back up into the upper 80s again.

Wednesday will be another warm day, but not near records. Highs should reach into the mid 80s. The cold front slides into the Tampa Bay area and there will be a 20% chance of rain as it moves through.

Thursday look for more clouds and a 20% rain chance.