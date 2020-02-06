Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking a Threat Of Severe Weather Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A line of storms will move into the Tampa Bay area Thursday night and will bring a chance of rain through 3AM Friday morning.

There is the threat of strong winds, lightning and possibly an isolated tornado overnight with this cold front. The SPC has the Tampa Bay area under a slight risk of severe weather.

The cold front will be moving south Friday morning and any chance of rain comes to an end. Temps will be near 60 degrees Friday morning, but temps won’t warm up much through the day. By Friday afternoon it will still be breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday morning will be quite chilly with temps in the 40s and mostly clear skies. Through the day Saturday temps will warm into the upper 60s with nothing but sunshine.