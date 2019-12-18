Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Much Cooler End To The Week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After another very warm day on Tuesday, Tuesday night’s cold front will not only bring beneficial rain, but also some much cooler weather.

Overnight showers and storms will push south and by Wednesday morning it will be mostly dry. Clouds will linger for the first half of the day and temps will be in the upper 50s in Tampa, northern spots will be even cooler. The sun will come back out on Wednesday, but a brisk north wind will keep temps from rising. Afternoon highs will likely be around 60 degrees or cooler.

Thursday morning will be quite chilly with a low forecast of 45 in Tampa and northern spots will likely be in the 30s. Through the day look for mostly sunny skies and cool temps in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss