Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Much Cooler End To The Week

After another very warm day on Tuesday, Tuesday night’s cold front will not only bring beneficial rain, but also some much cooler weather.

Overnight showers and storms will push south and by Wednesday morning it will be mostly dry. Clouds will linger for the first half of the day and temps will be in the upper 50s in Tampa, northern spots will be even cooler. The sun will come back out on Wednesday, but a brisk north wind will keep temps from rising. Afternoon highs will likely be around 60 degrees or cooler.

Thursday morning will be quite chilly with a low forecast of 45 in Tampa and northern spots will likely be in the 30s. Through the day look for mostly sunny skies and cool temps in the upper 60s.