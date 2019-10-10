Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking a Mild & Dry Weekend Ahead

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps made it back up to 90 degrees Thursday with more sunshine around, but should be slightly cooler into the weekend. Overnight temps will fall into the low 70s with a few clouds around.

Friday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon clouds rolling through. The rain chance is only 10% during the afternoon and evening. Highs will get back up into the upper 80s.

Saturday will be a great start to the weekend with mild morning temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 80s with no rain in the forecast.

