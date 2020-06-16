Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking a Dry Start To The Workweek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Only a few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday evening. Overnight temps will drop into the low 70s with fairly low humidity and dry conditions.

Wednesday will be another very nice day with temps reaching back up to around 90 degrees. The rain chance is only 20% again for late in the afternoon and evening. The chance is a little bit better east of I-75.

Thursday moisture will slowly begin to return and rain chances will go up to 30% during the afternoon. High temps will be near 90 again. Friday’s rain chance is looking more widespread at 50%.

The tropics are still fairly quiet with just 2 disturbances with only a 10% chance of development.