Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Cooler Weekend Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) After a very warm day for the Tampa Bay area temps will stay warm in the low 70s overnight.

Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs well above normal in the mid 80s again. A weak front will move in Wednesday and the rain chance will remain at 30%. This front will not bring us cooler air, but will bring drier air aloft back to the region for Thursday.

Thursday will be dry with highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s. The forecast for Tampa is 87 Thursday afternoon. Friday a stronger cold front arrives with a few storms and showers. This front will drop high temps to the upper 70s for Saturday.