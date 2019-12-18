Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Cold Night For The Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Look for a cold night ahead with temps dropping into the 40s and 30s across the region. The forecast low for Tampa is 43.

Thursday will start off cold and sunny with gradual warming through the day. Highs will make it back up into the upper 60s with more clouds building. It will be breezy still with northeast winds bringing in a bit more cloud cover.

Friday won’t be as cold with temps in the 50s in the morning and highs reaching back up into the mid 70s in the afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, but it should stay dry.

Saturday into Sunday a developing area of low pressure will bring up storm chances across the State and here in the Tampa Bay area.