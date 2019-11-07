Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Cold Front

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Warm and muggy conditions will continue Thursday night with temps dropping into the low 70s. There will be patchy clouds and possibly some fog by Friday morning.

Friday will be a warm day before a cold front arrives. Highs will be near 83 before the cold front passes. There is a 30% chance of rain as the cold front passes. Overnight temps will fall back into the mid 60s.

Saturday there could be a few morning showers lingering with mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy through the day with temps topping out in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss