Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Cold Front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Warm and muggy conditions will continue Thursday night with temps dropping into the low 70s. There will be patchy clouds and possibly some fog by Friday morning.

Friday will be a warm day before a cold front arrives. Highs will be near 83 before the cold front passes. There is a 30% chance of rain as the cold front passes. Overnight temps will fall back into the mid 60s.

Saturday there could be a few morning showers lingering with mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy through the day with temps topping out in the upper 70s.