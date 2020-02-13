Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Cold Front To Pass Tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front will pass tonight and bring up rain chances to 30% by Friday morning. Look for cloudy skies overnight and some patchy fog as well by the morning hours. Temps will remain warm in the upper 60s.

Valentine’s Day will be cooler as the cold front moves south. Temps will likely not get about the low 70s across the Tampa Bay area with mostly cloudy skies and a north wind returning. The rain chance is 30% and the best chance of rain is before 4PM.

Saturday morning will be cool in the mid 50s, but temps will warm up pretty quickly through the day. Highs are forecast to be in the mid 70s with clearing skies.

Sunday will be pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s and only a 10% chance of rain.