Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Cold Front & Storms For Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight a cold front will approach and clouds will increase and storm chances will go up after midnight.

Temps will only fall into the low 70s with higher humidity and more clouds around. Storm chances are at 60% on Thursday and best for the first half of the day. Into the afternoon things are expected to dry out as the front and storms push south. High temps will only make it up to about 80 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be drier and milder with temps only making it into the upper 70s. There is nothing but sunshine expected all day long.

This weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s and dry conditions