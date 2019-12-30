Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Cold Front Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Monday morning we are warm and muggy with a cold front nearing the Tampa Bay area.

Through the day skies will remain cloudy and there is a 30% chance of rain as the front passes. Spotty Showers and a few storms are possible during the day with the best rain chances in the afternoon. Highs will reach up into the upper 70s still.

Skies clear Monday night behind the front and temps will drop into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be cooler with more sunshine and highs only making it into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with a brisk north wind. Tuesday night will be quite chilly for New Year’s Eve with lows dropping into the low 50s.

New Year’s Day will be chilly with afternoon highs in the upper 60s, but with mostly sunny skies.