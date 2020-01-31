Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Cold Front & Cooler Weather For The Weekend

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scattered showers will be possible Friday night with temps remaining mild in the low 60s.

Saturday morning a few downpours will be possible, but rain chances taper off through the day. The rain chance is 50% Saturday. High temps will only make it into the mid 60s with overcast skies and rain around.

Saturday night skies will clear and a brisk north wind will allow temps to fall to near 50. Northern spots will be in the 40s Sunday morning. Sunday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid 60s.

The forecast is similar in Miami Sunday for the Super Bowl. The high in Miami is in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

