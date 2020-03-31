Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking A Cold Front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It was warm and muggy Tuesday, but a cold front is set to move through the Tampa Bay area overnight. The front will bring scattered showers and maybe an isolated storm. It looks like the bulk of the strong storms will stay north of the Tampa Bay area though.

Waking up Wednesday morning temps will be in the mid 60s with any showers quickly pushing south of our viewing area. It will be breezy and temps will be pleasant into Wednesday afternoon in the mid 70s. Skies should clear through the day and it should be mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 50s to start the day. Into the afternoon hours temps will reach back up into the upper 70s with nothing but sunshine.

Friday highs will return into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

