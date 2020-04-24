STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Tornado Watch until 11am

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11am for most of Tampa Bay. A line of thunderstorms will slowly push south with the potential of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Expect rounds of heavy downpours and frequent lightning as well. Clouds and rain will hold highs in the low 80s. It will be muggy and gusty when it’s not raining.

The rain eases up overnight with lows in the mid 70s. There is still a 30% rain chance tomorrow as the front stalls and fades away. It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Another cold front finally pushes south Sunday. The rain chance is 10%, and highs will still be in the mid 80s.

Lower humidity will return early next week.