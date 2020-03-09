STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: The start of a warm and dry week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels cool and breezy this morning, but temperatures warm up quickly by the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. That’s slightly above average for early March.

The humidity stays comfortable all day with just a few passing clouds. It cools through the 70s after sunset with overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs near 80 degrees and a bit more humidity. Highs stay in the low 80s through the end of the week without much increase in humidity levels.

At this point, no rain is expected this week.