Storm Team 8 Forecast: The Next Cold Front Set To Arrive Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking mild temps in the forecast overnight Monday with lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a fairly warm day out ahead of our next cold front. Highs will reach into the low 80s again with more clouds building into the afternoon and evening. The cold front arrives in the afternoon and the rain chance will be only 10% as the front passes.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight Tuesday with temps falling into the upper 50s. The chilly start will be followed by a cooler afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will stay mostly cloudy and a little bit breezy.

Thursday will be warmer briefly, before another cold front arrives Friday.

