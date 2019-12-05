STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: The gradual warm up continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another chilly start to our Thursday – par for the course this week! Thankfully, temperatures will warm a little quicker during the day today with more sunshine expected.

We’ll see a few passing clouds today but continued sunshine will help our temperatures back up to around 70 degrees this afternoon. With high pressure in control of our weather over the next few days, more quiet and mostly sunny days are expected with a continued warm up. High temperatures will climb back into the middle and upper 70s over the weekend.

A weak front stalling off to our north will bring a tiny shower chance on Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll have to wait until the middle of next week for some decent shower chances with our next cold front.