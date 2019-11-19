STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Temps stay below average for another 2 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It has certainly been a cool stretch of weather for Tampa Bay. Afternoon highs have been below average for six straight days, and we stay below average again today.

A weak cold front pushes south this morning, and we will feel a cool northwest breeze through the day. Highs stay in the low 70s. Average for today is 77 degrees.

It cools quickly this evening with lows in the low 50s. Mostly sunny skies expected tomorrow. It will be slightly warmer but still below average with highs in the mid 70s.

The warming trend continues through Friday when we are near 80 degrees. Another cold front is set to arrive late Saturday into early Sunday morning.