TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We started off October on a very warm note with highs near 91. Overnight temps will drop slowly to the mid 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday will be another very warm day with highs reaching into the low 90s. The rain chance will be slim once again at only 10% during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday the same quiet weather pattern continues with highs in the low 90s and only a 10% chance of rain.

Friday the rain chance will go up slightly to 20%.