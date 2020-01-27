Storm Team 8 Forecast: Temps Hovering Near Normal Through Next Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps were in the upper 60s Monday afternoon and will stay cool through the overnight hours. Look for mostly cloudy skies and temps dropping into the mid 50s overnight. There is the small chance of a few light showers.

Tuesday patchy clouds will linger in the morning and then sunshine will return into Tuesday afternoon. Temps will reach back up to near normal at about 70 degrees. No rain is expected.

Wednesday will be in the low 50s in the morning with temps warming back up into the low 70s in the afternoon. A approaching disturbance will bring back more clouds by Wednesday afternoon and a 20% chance of rain late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.