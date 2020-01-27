Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Temps Hovering Near Normal Through Next Week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps were in the upper 60s Monday afternoon and will stay cool through the overnight hours. Look for mostly cloudy skies and temps dropping into the mid 50s overnight. There is the small chance of a few light showers.

Tuesday patchy clouds will linger in the morning and then sunshine will return into Tuesday afternoon. Temps will reach back up to near normal at about 70 degrees. No rain is expected.

Wednesday will be in the low 50s in the morning with temps warming back up into the low 70s in the afternoon. A approaching disturbance will bring back more clouds by Wednesday afternoon and a 20% chance of rain late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

Anthony Parker on the passing of Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anthony Parker on the passing of Kobe Bryant"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

'Imagine Clearwater' hopes and concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Imagine Clearwater' hopes and concerns"

Hillsborough Sheriff's Office releases video footage moments prior to dog shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Sheriff's Office releases video footage moments prior to dog shooting"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills"

Deadly Zephyrhills stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly Zephyrhills stabbing"

Former NBA scout says Kobe loved helping kids globally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former NBA scout says Kobe loved helping kids globally"

Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss