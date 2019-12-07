Storm Team 8 Forecast: Temps Forecast To Be Much Warmer This Weekend

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Another cold night is in store for the Tampa Bay area. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight with mostly clear skies.

Saturday morning may be chilly, but temps will warm up fairly quick through the day. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. There is a slim 10% chance of rain in northern spots of the Tampa Bay area during the evening.

Sunday is when you will really notice milder morning temps. Lows will be in the low 60s Sunday morning with highs reaching into the upper 70s in the afternoon. The rain chance is small at only 10%.

