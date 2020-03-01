STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold start this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon with a lot of sun.

The gradual warming trend continues today and through Wednesday before another cold front moves through. High pressure will keep rain chances at bay through Wednesday and we’ll see a lot of sun until then.

Tonight, temps fall into the mid 50s. Monday will be back to near average with highs at 76 degrees. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will top out in the low 80s.

The cold front will move through on Thursday with a 30% chance for a few showers. The cooler temperatures will arrive Friday and stick around through next weekend, again. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s with Saturday forecast to be in the upper 60s.