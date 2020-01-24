Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is passing through the Bay Area this evening. A passing shower or two is possible with a couple of broken lines of showers moving in with the front, but most areas will stay dry.

Until the front passes, temps will be mild this evening and feel a bit humid still.

Saturday morning, temperatures will be quite a bit cooler behind the front. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s. Skies will be clearing out as the front continues to push south of our area.

Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures will top out near 68 degrees Saturday afternoon. There will be a cool north breeze.

A chilly night is expected Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s by Sunday morning. Another cool and comfortable afternoon is in store Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

A few clouds will move in during the afternoon but no rain is expected.

Rain chances do go up Monday with a disturbance moving in from the Gulf. The disturbance clears out by Tuesday morning but doesn’t do a lot to our temperatures with highs hovering a few degrees above or below 70 degrees all week.