Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is passing through the Bay Area this evening. A passing shower or two is possible with a couple of broken lines of showers moving in with the front, but most areas will stay dry.

Until the front passes, temps will be mild this evening and feel a bit humid still.

Saturday morning, temperatures will be quite a bit cooler behind the front. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s. Skies will be clearing out as the front continues to push south of our area.

Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures will top out near 68 degrees Saturday afternoon. There will be a cool north breeze.

A chilly night is expected Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s by Sunday morning. Another cool and comfortable afternoon is in store Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

A few clouds will move in during the afternoon but no rain is expected.

Rain chances do go up Monday with a disturbance moving in from the Gulf. The disturbance clears out by Tuesday morning but doesn’t do a lot to our temperatures with highs hovering a few degrees above or below 70 degrees all week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead"

Jail escape attempt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail escape attempt"

Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning"

Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history"

Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla"

Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective"

City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla"

Green Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Gasparilla"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss