STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny & warm today; another system approaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels refreshing again this morning with lower humidity. Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and light breeze expected all day.

Humidity begins to increase tonight, so it stays warmer. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Muggier and even hotter tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds will come out of the south ahead of the next storm system.

That system is expected to bring more strong to severe storms across the Southeast tomorrow, and the cold front arrives in the Tampa Bay area overnight into Friday morning.

Currently, north Florida has an enhanced risk of severe weather and Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties have a slight risk of severe storms with that front. Stay tuned as the threats could change as the system approaches.

The front stalls and keeps rain chances in the forecast through Saturday. Another front finally passes on Sunday.