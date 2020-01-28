STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant today; two more systems this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The last of the clouds are clearing out this morning. You’ll notice a cool breeze from the north as you head out the door.

Lower humidity and lots of sunshine will make for a beautiful and comfortable day. Highs will be near 70 degrees. That is just one degree below the average of 71, and today is the first day the average high has increased to 71. As far as the averages, the “coldest” part of our winter has ended.

It will still be a nice day tomorrow with highs at 71, but clouds will increase through the day. A disturbance will pass over Florida tomorrow night with a 20% chance of showers. The rain ends early on Thursday.

The second system is stronger, and it arrives Friday night with a 40% rain chance. That front will pass early Saturday, so most of the weekend ahead will be cool and dry.

