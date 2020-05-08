STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant today; rain chances increase this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels quite cool this morning, especially for May. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. That’s still below average for this time of year.

The humidity remains low, and with lots of sunshine, it will be a comfortable day outside. Humidity does increase overnight as a cold front approaches. Overnight lows stay in the mid to upper 60s.

The front brings a 10% rain chance Saturday. Highs will be back in the mid 80s and feeling muggier.

An area of low pressure crosses south Florida on Sunday, so our rain chances increase. Best chance for showers will be south of I-4. The extra clouds and rain keep highs in the low 80s Sunday.

It dries out quickly Monday, but it stays warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s most of next week.