STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You might need a jacket as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the 50s with a light breeze from the northeast.

With bright blue skies expected all day, it warms up quickly. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is average for early April. We continue to enjoy the low humidity for the next few days.

It will be cool again tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and dry again, but it will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 80s. Saturday’s highs make it into the low to mid 80s.

Humidity increases Sunday, and there will be some extra clouds around. We also have a 10% rain chance Sunday.