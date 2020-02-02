STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny and cooler today, warming up this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sunshine will be back in full force today but temperatures will stay cool thanks to yesterday’s cold front.

After a chilly start with many areas in the upper 40s, temps will warm into the mid 60s. After temps top out near 64 degrees, they’ll fall quickly this evening thanks to winds being very light and clear skies.

Expect a chilly start Monday morning with lows near 48 degrees. After that chilly start, a warming trend begins Monday afternoon with highs near 72 degrees, back to near average.

The warming trend continues through Thursday with highs back into the upper 70s until the arrival of our next cold front. Rain chances will stay near zero through Tuesday. They bump up to a 10% on Wednesday.

The best chance for rain and a few thunderstorms will arrive Thursday night when the cold front passes. As of Sunday, the timing of the front looks to be overnight Thursday lingering into early Friday morning. Friday afternoon, skies clear out and temps cool back down to near average for next weekend.

