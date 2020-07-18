STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Summer heat with passing afternoon thunderstorms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dry and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few light showers were on Max Defender 8 early far east in Highlands County but rain chances will stay pretty low through the morning hours.

Highs will near records again this afternoon, near 93 degrees in Tampa with the record of 95 degrees set back in 2016. Rain chances will increase to a 50% this afternoon as we’ll see scattered, passing storms moving from east to west across the state. The highest rain chances will be along and south of I-4 and closer to the coast later this afternoon.

Storms will generally wind down after 7 or 8 p.m. this evening and most spots will stay dry overnight. Lows fall to around 77 degrees.

Highs on Sunday will also be very hot, near 94 degrees. Rain chances are slightly lower, at 40% during the afternoon. We’ll still see scattered storms moving east to west but the coverage of storms will be slightly lower than today.

Highs for the upcoming work week will stay slightly above average, in the low 90s and rain chances will bounce between a 30% and 40% each day with Tuesday and Wednesday having the best chance for more storms.